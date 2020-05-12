Armenia may make wearing face masks compulsory
May 12, 2020 - 15:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia may make it mandatory for its citizens to wear a face mask covering their mouth and nose in public spaces, Armtimes.com cited the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, Mane Gevorgyan, as saying on Tuesday, May 12.
The measure may come as the country is easing restrictions imposed as part of the state of emergency aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.
The issue of requiring people to cover their faces when they leave home is currently under discussion, the spokeswoman said.
Gevorgyan failed to provide more details, adding, however, that before imposing such a requirement, it is important to consider whether such demand can be met at all.
Armenia has eased most restrictions imposed under the state of emergency, a measure extended until May 14.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 146 to reach 3538 on Tuesday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1430 people have recovered, 47 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 19 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
