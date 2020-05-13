UNICEF: 6,000 more children could die each day from preventable causes
May 13, 2020 - 13:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - UNICEF published a report on Tuesday, May 12 saying an additional 6,000 children could die every day from preventable causes over the next six months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to weaken health systems and disrupt routine services, CNN reports.
The report from the UN children's agency is based on an analysis by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, newly published in The Lancet Global Health journal.
The organization said that based on the worst case of three scenarios in 118 low- and middle-income countries, the analysis estimates that an additional 1.2 million deaths of children under the age of 5 could occur in just six months, due to reductions in routine health service coverage levels.
UNICEF also added some 56,700 more maternal deaths could occur in just six months, in addition to the 144,000 deaths that already taken place in the same countries over the same period.
According to the modeling, the 10 countries that could potentially have the largest number of additional child deaths are: Bangladesh, Brazil, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda and Tanzania.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia moving to make wearing face masks mandatory Pashinyan revealed in a Facebook live that the state of emergency will be extended for a second time.
Armenia reports record 180 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours 32561 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Twitter allows employees to work from home "forever" A spokesperson said the company does not anticipate being one of the first firms to return to offices.
The once thriving Armenian presence in Bangladesh is no more The region that has been home to a thriving Armenian community for hundreds of years.