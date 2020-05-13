Azerbaijani troops fire on Armenian village, damage houses

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan's frontline units on Wednesday, May 13 opened fire on a border Armenian village, damaging several houses.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said that Azeri troops used large-caliber weapons to fire on the residential buildings.

"Armenian servicemen took relevant measures to silence the rival," Stepanyan said.

The Defense Ministry also unveiled photos from the damaged house, which show that a 12.7mm machine gun or a sniper rifle was used.

A school-age child was wounded in Azerbaijan's shooting on March 30, when the rival troops also attempted a subversive attack.