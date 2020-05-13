Armenia launches criminal case involving ex-Education Minister
May 13, 2020 - 19:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Authorities in Armenia have launched a criminal case over abuse of power, involving a former Minister of Education and Science.
Though the Investigative Committee has not identified the official in question, former Minister of Education Armen Ashotyan said on Facebook that he has received no notice, but will provide an update once more details are revealed.
Under the Criminal Code of Armenia, the charge is punishable by a sentence of two to six years in prison, as well as deprivation of the right to hold certain posts or engage in certain activities for up to three years.
