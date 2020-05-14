Armenia could re-impose restrictions if inpatient Covid-19 cases surge

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that the government will re-impose movement restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases receiving inpatient treatment exceeds 1500 in the country.

Armenia on Thursday, May 14 extended the state of emergency for a second time until June 13, giving the government more leverage to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Under the state of emergency, movement of citizens was restricted for several weeks, but most restrictions have already been eased.

Pashinyan said Thursday that government is following a strategy of not imposing a lockdown, but added that such a scenario can't be ruled out.

Pashinyan said 70% of Armenia's Covid-19 cases show no symptoms and sometimes refuse to believe they have contracted the virus, until a senior family member is confirmed to infected as well.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 142 to reach 3860 on Thursday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1572 people have recovered, 49 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.