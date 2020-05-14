Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns

PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the coronavirus "may never go away", the BBC reports.

Speaking at a briefing on Wednesday, May 13, WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan warned against trying to predict when the virus would disappear.

He added that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require a "massive effort".

Almost 300,000 people worldwide are reported to have died with coronavirus, and more than 4.3m cases recorded.

"It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," Dr Ryan told the virtual press conference from Geneva.

"HIV has not gone away - but we have come to terms with the virus."

Dr Ryan then said he doesn't believe "anyone can predict when this disease will disappear".