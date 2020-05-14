Two Armenian Ministers self-isolate as staff test positive for Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan have self-isolated after coronavirus cases were reported in their ministries.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan on Thursday, May 14 confirmed Torosyan's self-isolation and said that the Health Minister has been tested, Aysor.am reports.

The result of the test are expected shortly, Nikoghosyan added.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, meanwhile, revealed that coronavirus infections have been reported in the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures, that's why Papikyan has opted to self-isolate.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency for a second time until June 13, though most restrictions have been lifted.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country grew by 142 to reach 3860 on Thursday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1572 people have recovered, 49 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.