China to expand coronavirus testing to prevent rebound in cases
May 14, 2020 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health officials in China said Thursday, May 14 that they will be stepping up coronavirus testing and screening countrywide amid growing concern of a domestic rebound in cases, CNN reports.
“We need to expand Covid-19 testing and screening to quickly find the source of infections and prevent a resurgence in coronavirus cases,” said Song Shuli, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission.
The announcement comes after both Jilin and Liaoning provinces in the northeast of the country reported new locally transmitted cases this week.
Earlier on Thursday, Chinese state media reported that the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the Covid-19 pandemic, had begun a “10-day battle” to test all 11 million of its citizens for coronavirus after the public health authorities identified six locally transmitted cases.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
ANCA-WR announces 2020 Virtual Gala Banquet The Armenian National Committee of America said the Virtual Gala Banquet is set for October 4.
Armenia notifies OSCE of Azerbaijan’s large-scale drills The Armenian side said the Azerbaijani drills "aggravate the security environment in the region."
Armenia, Wizz Air mull resuming flights in June Commandant Tigran Avinyan said Wizz Air flights will most probably resume in mid-June.
Indians stranded in Armenia will be flown back home The carrier will operate several flights from a number of countries, including Canada, Australia, Germany․