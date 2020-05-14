Armenia to restart public transport from May 18
May 14, 2020 - 16:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Armenian Prime Minister, Commandant Tigran Avinyan said Thursday, May 14 that public transport will resume normal schedules beginning from May 18.
Avinyan said that starting from May 25 the country is also making it mandatory for citizens to wear a face mask when leaving their homes .
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, trade centers and public catering facilities will also start working from May 18.
Preschools, gyms, outdoor historical and cultural sites will be allowed to resume operations too, Avinyan revealed,
He added, however, that penalties and fines will be applied for non-adherence of rules, designed to accompany the removal of restrictions.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency for a second time until June 13, though most restrictions have been lifted.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country grew by 142 to reach 3860 on Thursday, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 1572 people have recovered, 49 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 21 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
