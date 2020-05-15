Murderer of Turkish- Armenian editor could be released in nine months
May 15, 2020 - 15:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish nationalist Ogün Samast, who killed Hrant Dink, the founder and chief editor of the Armenian-Turkish newspaper Agos, more than 13 years ago could be released in 9 months, Ermenihaber reports.
Samast was initially handed a prison term of 15 years and 2 months due to being a minor at the time of the murder, which means his term expires a year and 9 months. The new reports now suggest that Samast could be conditionally released in only nine months.
Dink was an outspoken figure on the issue of the 1915 Armenian Genocide, which the Turkish state denies took place. He was prosecuted three times for insulting Turkishness, an offence according to Article 301 of the Turkish penal code.
His assassination by the Turkish ultranationalist gunman in front of the Istanbul offices of bilingual Turkish-Armenian newspaper Agos on Jan. 19, 2007 sparked nationwide protests.
