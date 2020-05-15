Armenia reports new record of daily coronavirus cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 184 to reach 4044 on Friday, May 15 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 94 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, three others have died, while one person carrying the virus has died of other causes.

One of the deceased was an 82-year-old woman with underlying health conditions, while the other two were infected with coronavirus but died of other causes.

37476 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by June 13, but has eased most restrictions.

So far, 1666 people have recovered, 52 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 22 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.