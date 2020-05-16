Italy lifting travel restrictions as lockdown eases
May 16, 2020 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Italy's government has signed a decree that will allow travel to and from the country from June 3, as it moves to ease its coronavirus lockdown measures, the BBC reports.
It will also allow travel between the regions - which has so far been tightly restricted - from the same day.
Italy has one of the highest death tolls in the world, but its infection rate has fallen sharply in recent days.
More than 31,600 people have died with the virus in the country, the third highest figure behind the U.S. and UK.
It began to relax those measures earlier this month, when it allowed factories and parks to reopen on 4 May.
The latest decree was signed by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and published early on Saturday.
Some Italian regions had called for a swifter easing of restrictions, but Prime Minister Conte said they would be relaxed gradually to avoid a second wave of cases.
Shops and restaurants are also due to reopen from 18 May providing social distancing is enforced.
Catholic churches are preparing for the resumption of Mass on the same day, but there will be strict social distancing and worshippers must wear face masks. Other faiths will also be allowed to hold religious services.
Photo: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
