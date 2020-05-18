Black light experiment shows how easily coronavirus spreads

PanARMENIAN.Net - A basic experiment is showing how the coronavirus can easily spread from one person to a group of people eating at a buffet in a matter of minutes, Today.com reveals.

The Japanese news organization NHK filmed the experiment in conjunction with public health officials, using fluorescent paint and a black light to demonstrate how the virus can quickly migrate from one person to nine people in moments at a buffet.

In a video that has been viewed more than 13 million times on Twitter, a man applies fluorescent paint to his hands at the beginning to signify the virus as if he had coughed or sneezed into his hands.

He is joined by nine other "uninfected" people who all serve themselves at the buffet and spend 30 minutes eating.

A black light then reveals the paint is now on the hands of all 10 people, while three of them also have some on their faces after touching the food and drink containers and using the tongs to put food on their plates.

There are now more than 4.7 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, including over 1.7 million recoveries so far, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, more than 315,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.