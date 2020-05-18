Canada: Jet doing flyover tribute to frontline workers crashes, kills one
May 18, 2020 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least one person was killed and another seriously injured when a Canadian Snowbirds jet crashed into a house, causing a fire, on Sunday, the Royal Canadian Air Force said, according to CBS News.
The Snowbirds aerobatics team was doing a flyover of the region as part of Operation Inspiration, a salute to frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).
The city of Kamloops said the aircraft crashed at 11:40 a.m. PT, crashing shortly after takeoff at the Kamloops Airport, some 260 miles northeast of Vancouver.
Witnesses said the jet was following another jet when it appeared to veer upward and circle the tarmac before going into a nosedive. Wreckage was apparently seen scattered across the neighborhood.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says "of course it would be nice to stay" with Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his desire to stay in Italy with Roma.
Kim Kardashian West launches face masks The masks launched in five earth colors -- Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx -- with prices starting at $8.
Armenia Union of Employers concerned over Ucom developments The Republican Union of Employers of Armenia represents more than 20 percent of Armenia's largest companies.
Armenia: Coronavirus death rate stands at 1.3% More than 100 patients are in critical condition, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.