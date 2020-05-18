Canada: Jet doing flyover tribute to frontline workers crashes, kills one

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least one person was killed and another seriously injured when a Canadian Snowbirds jet crashed into a house, causing a fire, on Sunday, the Royal Canadian Air Force said, according to CBS News.

The Snowbirds aerobatics team was doing a flyover of the region as part of Operation Inspiration, a salute to frontline workers of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The city of Kamloops said the aircraft crashed at 11:40 a.m. PT, crashing shortly after takeoff at the Kamloops Airport, some 260 miles northeast of Vancouver.

Witnesses said the jet was following another jet when it appeared to veer upward and circle the tarmac before going into a nosedive. Wreckage was apparently seen scattered across the neighborhood.