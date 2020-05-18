First coronavirus infection confirmed in Ecuador's Amazon tribe
May 18, 2020 - 18:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the indigenous Waorani community in the Ecuadorian Amazon, the country’s Health Ministry announced Sunday, May 17, CNN reports.
The confirmed case is a 17-year-old pregnant woman who began to show coronavirus related symptoms in early May, according to the ministry.
The young woman is now under isolation in a hospital in the country's capital, Quito, according to officials.
A Health Ministry team was sent to her village to test others with whom the patient may have had contact. At least 40 people were examined and six showed symptoms.
Ecuador has so far registered more than 33,000 cases of Covid-19 and at least 2,736 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says "of course it would be nice to stay" with Roma Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has confirmed his desire to stay in Italy with Roma.
Kim Kardashian West launches face masks The masks launched in five earth colors -- Sand, Clay, Sienna, Cocoa and Onyx -- with prices starting at $8.
Armenia Union of Employers concerned over Ucom developments The Republican Union of Employers of Armenia represents more than 20 percent of Armenia's largest companies.
Armenia: Coronavirus death rate stands at 1.3% More than 100 patients are in critical condition, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.