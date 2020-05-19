Covid-19: Seychelles bans cruise ship tourism through 2021

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Seychelles is taking the bold step of banning all cruise ship tourism through the end of 2021 as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, CNN reveals.

The East Africa island nation's largest newspaper, the Seychelles Nation, reports that Didier Dogley, the country's Minister for Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine, made the decision.

According to the World Bank, tourism is the second biggest industry in the Seychelles after commercial fishing.

The Seychelles is a popular destination for celebrities, who have enjoyed the country's private villas and bright-blue waters over the years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton honeymooned there after their wedding in 2011, as did George and Amal Clooney in 2014.

It's unclear whether the Seychelles will continue to allow travelers to come into the country by air.