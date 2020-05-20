Russia coronavirus cases surpass 300,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 20, bringing the country's total to 308,705, according to the Russian coronavirus response center.

Health authorities recorded 135 deaths in the past day – the highest daily increase so far. The national death toll stands at 2,972.

Russia is the second-worst hit country in the world, following the United States. Its numbers have surged in recent weeks, going from a few thousand cases per day in April to 10,000 cases per day in May.

The U.S. is sending ventilators and other aid to Russia, which are expected to ship Wednesday, according to an administration spokesperson.