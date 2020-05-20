Russia coronavirus cases surpass 300,000
May 20, 2020 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia reported 8,764 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 20, bringing the country's total to 308,705, according to the Russian coronavirus response center.
Health authorities recorded 135 deaths in the past day – the highest daily increase so far. The national death toll stands at 2,972.
Russia is the second-worst hit country in the world, following the United States. Its numbers have surged in recent weeks, going from a few thousand cases per day in April to 10,000 cases per day in May.
The U.S. is sending ventilators and other aid to Russia, which are expected to ship Wednesday, according to an administration spokesperson.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh unveils homegrown kamikaze drones The drones will go into mass production in the coming months to help build up Karabakh’s military.
Armenia reports more Covid-19 recoveries than infections The number of confirmed cases climbed by 230 on Wednesday, while that of recoveries grew by 255.
Brazil reports record daily death toll of 1,179 The highest daily toll before that had been on May 12 when 881 people died in the country.
Armenia reports 230 coronavirus cases, 255 recoveries 44071 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.