Armenia: Covid-19 confirmed in 230 minors, 23 pregnant women
May 21, 2020 - 12:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Thursday, May 21 that 270 minors have contracted the novel coronavirus in Armenia, and two of them have mild pneumonia.
Torosyan told a press conference on Thursday that 23 pregnant women have so far been diagnosed with Covid-19.
According to the Health Minister, 63 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while 135 others are in serious condition. He also revealed that 15 patients are currently placed on ventilators
“The more the virus spreads, the bigger the number of patients in serious or critical condition and those placed on ventilators,” Torosyan said.
The Health Minister said earlier that coronavirus patients showing no symptoms will be sent home beginning from Friday.
Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Armenia grew by 335 to reach 5606 on Thursday. So far, 2581 people have recovered, 70 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 27 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia's Gazprom cut gas supplies to Germany, Turkey in March Natural gas pipeline exports by Gazprom account for around 35% of the European gas market.
Bill Gates shares his traditional summer reading list Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has an annual tradition of sharing his reading list.
A quarter of Americans are hesitant about a coronavirus vaccine - poll Some 36% of respondents said they would be less willing to take a vaccine if Trump said it was safe.
Barcelona-Minsk-Yerevan flights coming from June 2 The new route will serve four flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.