Armenia: Covid-19 confirmed in 230 minors, 23 pregnant women

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said Thursday, May 21 that 270 minors have contracted the novel coronavirus in Armenia, and two of them have mild pneumonia.

Torosyan told a press conference on Thursday that 23 pregnant women have so far been diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to the Health Minister, 63 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while 135 others are in serious condition. He also revealed that 15 patients are currently placed on ventilators

“The more the virus spreads, the bigger the number of patients in serious or critical condition and those placed on ventilators,” Torosyan said.

The Health Minister said earlier that coronavirus patients showing no symptoms will be sent home beginning from Friday.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Armenia grew by 335 to reach 5606 on Thursday. So far, 2581 people have recovered, 70 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 27 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.