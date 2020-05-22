Armenia reports 322 new coronavirus cases, 293 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 322 to reach 5928 on Friday, May 22 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 293 more people have recovered from the disease in the country, four others have died from Covid-19, while one person carrying the virus has died of other causes.

47654 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 2874 people have recovered, 74 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 28 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.