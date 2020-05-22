Pandemic sales: Larry Gagosian's online business fetches $14 million
May 22, 2020 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian-American art dealer/mogul Larry Gagosian has been social distancing and working from home like most people lately, except that he is doing that from a modernist fortress in the Hamptons, New York.
Since the lockdown began in March, online sales have rung up more than $14 million, Gagosian said in a recent interview with Bloomberg.
This week alone, as Frieze New York opened its virtual edition, the gallery found a buyer for a $5.5 million Cecily Brown painting featured in its online viewing room.
Gagosian has been running his empire from the Hamptons mansion in the past two months while all 18 of his galleries, which dot the globe from Hong Kong to Los Angeles, remain closed.
The stakes are high for Gagosian, who employs almost 300 full-time staffers and has more than 175,000 square feet of prime real estate.
A grandson of Armenian immigrants, he rose from selling posters in a parking lot in Los Angeles in the 1970s to becoming one of the art world’s most powerful figures, with all the trappings of his clients: mansions, a private jet and an enviable personal art collection.
Top stories
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
The deputy chief of staff of the Artsakh President's office, Davit Babayan is planning to run for president.
Partner news
Latest news
Pakistani passenger plane carrying 99 people crashes near Karachi The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) jet was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members.
America's richest people became even richer during the pandemic Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg had the biggest gains, adding $34.6 billion and $25 billion, respectively.
Covid-19: Oxford University vaccine study moves to next phases of trials Next, phase 3 will assess how the vaccine works in a large number of people over the age of 18.
Scientists may have found a gene that keeps skinny people so slim Scientists said they have identified a genetic variant unique to thin individuals in what's known as the ALK gene.