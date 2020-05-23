More than 2 million have now recovered from coronavirus globally
May 23, 2020 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 2 million have recovered from the novel coronavirus globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources.
There are now more than 5.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, while more than 338,000 people have died from Covid-19 complications.
The United States and European countries are currently in the epicenter of the global pandemic that first started in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Tens of thousands of cases are recorded worldwide each day, and thousands are dying from the disease.
Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to Covid-19.
