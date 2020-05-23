40% of Republicans think Bill Gates planning to implant microchips: poll
May 23, 2020 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 44% of Republicans believe that Bill Gates is plotting to use a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign as a pretext to implant microchips in billions of people and monitor their movements, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.
The survey, which was conducted May 20 and 21, found that only 26% of Republicans correctly identify the story as false.
In contrast, just 19% of Democrats believe the same spurious narrative about the Microsoft founder and public-health philanthropist. A majority of Democrats recognize that it’s not true.
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll found that this “choose your own reality” effect is distorting perceptions of nearly every aspect of the pandemic, from reopening to vaccination to the official death toll. A broad majority of the public is either “very” (56%) or “somewhat” concerned (30%) about “false or misleading information being communicated about coronavirus.” That sentiment, at least, is not partisan: More than 80% of Democrats, Republicans and independents agree.
More than 2 million have recovered from the novel coronavirus globally, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking figures from the World Health Organization and additional sources. There are now more than 5.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, while more than 338,000 people have died from Covid-19 complications.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh prevents Azerbaijan's sabotage attempt The Armenian troops managed to throw the rival back to their positions and suffered no casualties.
Fresh record: Armenia reports 374 new Covid-19 cases, seven deaths 47654 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Pakistani passenger plane carrying 99 people crashes near Karachi The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) jet was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members.
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from May 22 The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the region.