Georgia reports one new coronavirus infection
May 25, 2020 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Monday, May 25 reported just one coronavirus infections which means that the number of active cases stands at 193.
The country has announced 731 Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, A total of 3076 individuals are under quarantine, while 300 others are watched by doctors.
