Armenia economic activity shrank 17% during April
May 25, 2020 - 19:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Economic activity in Armenia shrank by 17.2% in April year-on-year, data from the National Statistical Service reveals.
Economic activity in the country has contracted as a result of a lockdown imposed in mid-March in a bid to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. Though the state of emergency has been extended, most restrictions have been removed.
In the reporting period, construction and trade declined by 51% and 33%, respectively, while the industrial sector contracted by 8.6%.
Foreign trade turnover decreased by 15.3% year-on-year, exports and imports were down by 30% and 27.4%, respectively.
So far, 7113 cases have been reported in the country, 3145 people have recovered, 87 have died from the disease, while 39 others carrying the virus have died of other causes.
