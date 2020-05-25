Armenia economic activity shrank 17% during April

PanARMENIAN.Net - Economic activity in Armenia shrank by 17.2% in April year-on-year, data from the National Statistical Service reveals.

Economic activity in the country has contracted as a result of a lockdown imposed in mid-March in a bid to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. Though the state of emergency has been extended, most restrictions have been removed.

In the reporting period, construction and trade declined by 51% and 33%, respectively, while the industrial sector contracted by 8.6%.

Foreign trade turnover decreased by 15.3% year-on-year, exports and imports were down by 30% and 27.4%, respectively.

So far, 7113 cases have been reported in the country, 3145 people have recovered, 87 have died from the disease, while 39 others carrying the virus have died of other causes.