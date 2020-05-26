Armenia: 250 Covid-19 patients in serious, 48 in critical condition

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, May 25 evening that 250 coronavirus patients in Armenia are in serious condition and 48 are in critical condition.

Torosyan said 16 patients are placed on ventilators.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 452 to reach 7113 on Monday. So far, 3145 people have recovered, 87 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 39 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.