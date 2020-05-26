Azerbaijani FM's son bought 2 homes worth $4.2m in New York City

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the summer of 2015, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Emlar Mammadyarov’s eldest son, Emin Mamedyarov, bought two apartments in Manhattan for a total of $ 4.2 million in cash, Turan reports citing information obtained from the New York Tax Department.

After recent discussions on social media about the wealth of the Mamedyarov family and their apartments in Manhattan, the Azerbaijani media outlet sent an inquiry to the New York authorities to request more information about the property belonging to the Foreign Minister’s 31-year-old son.

Turns out Emin Mammadyarov has acquired the two apartments in Trump Place, a Riverside South development.

Situated close to the Central Park, the 21- storey building has a range of amenities, including an indoor pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a private landscaped rooftop terrace overlooking the Hudson River.