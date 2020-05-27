Armenian army vehicle caught fire as a result of Azerbaijan’s shooting
May 27, 2020 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A vehicle belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces caught fire when border troops of the Azerbaijani frontline positions opened fire on the Armenian posts, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 27.
"Such incidents are not uncommon, exchanges of fire take place on the border every day, as a result of which both our and the rival's military equipment is damaged,” Stepanyan said.
The Armenian troops took retaliatory measures to silence the Azerbaijani forces, the spokesperson said.
The incident took place on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan near Nakhijevan, where the situation is relatively stable.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. accuses Russia of sending jets to Libya "mercenaries" A UN report spoke of hundreds of mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group operating in Libya.
U.S. CDC: Antibody tests for Covid-19 are wrong half the time Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection.
Armenia: ECHR ruling raises Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia The court found violations of 2nd (right to life) and 14th (non- discrimination) articles of the Convention.
HIV positive coronavirus patient recovers in 6 days The patient told doctors that he was HIV positive and his Covid-19 test also came positive.