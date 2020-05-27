Armenian army vehicle caught fire as a result of Azerbaijan’s shooting

PanARMENIAN.Net - A vehicle belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces caught fire when border troops of the Azerbaijani frontline positions opened fire on the Armenian posts, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 27.

"Such incidents are not uncommon, exchanges of fire take place on the border every day, as a result of which both our and the rival's military equipment is damaged,” Stepanyan said.

The Armenian troops took retaliatory measures to silence the Azerbaijani forces, the spokesperson said.

The incident took place on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan near Nakhijevan, where the situation is relatively stable.