U.S. CDC: Antibody tests for Covid-19 are wrong half the time

U.S. CDC: Antibody tests for Covid-19 are wrong half the time
May 27, 2020 - 12:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Antibody tests used to determine if people have been infected in the past with Covid-19 might be wrong up to half the time, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in new guidance posted online, CNN reports.

Antibody tests, often called serologic tests, look for evidence of an immune response to infection.

"Antibodies in some persons can be detected within the first week of illness onset," the CDC says.

But these tests are not accurate enough to use to make important policy decisions, the CDC said.

"Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about grouping persons residing in or being admitted to congregate settings, such as schools, dormitories, or correctional facilities ... Serologic test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace," the CDC said.

Health officials or health care providers who are using antibody tests need to use the most accurate test they can find and might need to test people twice, the CDC said in the new guidance.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
Bill Gates is the leading target for coronavirus hoaxes: report
Coronavirus infections surpass 36,700 in Russia
Mexico health center getting help from "El Chapo" firm
UN chief says virus has unleashed a "tsunami of hate" across world
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Brussels Airlines resuming flights to Yerevan from June 27 From June 27 to July 11, the Brussels Airlines planes will be flying once a week, every Saturday.
Armenian army vehicle caught fire as a result of Azerbaijan’s shooting The spokesperson said the Armenian troops took retaliatory measures to silence the Azerbaijani forces.
Armenia: ECHR ruling raises Azerbaijan's policy of Armenophobia The court found violations of 2nd (right to life) and 14th (non- discrimination) articles of the Convention.
Armenia reports 372 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths 53678 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.