Number of kids living in poor families could grow by 86m by year-end
May 28, 2020 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic could push up to more children into household poverty by the end of 2020, an increase of 15%, according to a new analysis released by Save the Children and UNICEF.
The analysis highlights that, without urgent action to protect families from the financial hardships caused by the pandemic, the total number of children living below the national poverty line in low- and middle-income countries could reach 672 million by year-end. Nearly two-thirds of these children live in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.
Countries across Europe and Central Asia could see the most significant increase, up to 44% across the region. Latin America and the Caribbean could see a 22% increase.
“The coronavirus pandemic has triggered an unprecedented socio-economic crisis that is draining resources for families all over the world,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. “The scale and depth of financial hardship among families threatens to roll back years of progress in reducing child poverty and to leave children deprived of essential services. Without concerted action, families barely getting by could be pushed into poverty, and the poorest families could face levels of deprivation that have not been seen for decades.”
