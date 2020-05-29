Coronavirus: Georgia bans air conditioning in vehicles
May 29, 2020 - 14:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia will prohibit the use of air conditioners in vehicles, shops and in closed spaces, said Paata Imnadze, the deputy head of the country's National Center for Disease Control.
According to him, domestic air conditioners, which are most common in Georgia, contain a high risk. He explained that the use of air conditioners that do not take in outside air will be prohibited.
Georgia on Friday, May 29 reported eight new coronavirus infections, bringing the number of active cases to 158.
The country has announced 746 Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, A total of 2966 individuals are under quarantine, while 250 others are watched by doctors.
