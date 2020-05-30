Czech Republic lifts face mask rule as Covid-19 restrictions ease

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Republic has lifted its trailblazing rule requiring face masks to be worn in public, a symbolic landmark in the country’s relatively successful battle against Covid-19, The Guardian reports.

The long-awaited lifting of the regulation – imposed in March shortly after a state of emergency was declared – coincided with the final phase of an easing of lockdown restrictions, in which pubs, restaurants, hotels and museums have been fully reopening their doors.

Czech officials have pressed ahead with a phased easing of restrictions amid a consistent decline in the number of confirmed cases. The health minister, Adam Vojtěch, declared last week that “the Covid-19 crisis is behind us”.

Health ministry figures reported 9,196 confirmed cases as of 30 May, with nearly 400,000 tests performed. There have been 319 deaths.

