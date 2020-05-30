Czech Republic lifts face mask rule as Covid-19 restrictions ease
May 30, 2020 - 11:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Republic has lifted its trailblazing rule requiring face masks to be worn in public, a symbolic landmark in the country’s relatively successful battle against Covid-19, The Guardian reports.
The long-awaited lifting of the regulation – imposed in March shortly after a state of emergency was declared – coincided with the final phase of an easing of lockdown restrictions, in which pubs, restaurants, hotels and museums have been fully reopening their doors.
Czech officials have pressed ahead with a phased easing of restrictions amid a consistent decline in the number of confirmed cases. The health minister, Adam Vojtěch, declared last week that “the Covid-19 crisis is behind us”.
Health ministry figures reported 9,196 confirmed cases as of 30 May, with nearly 400,000 tests performed. There have been 319 deaths.
Czech Republic lifts face mask rule as coronavirus restrictions ease
