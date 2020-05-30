Czech Republic lifts face mask rule as Covid-19 restrictions ease

Czech Republic lifts face mask rule as Covid-19 restrictions ease
May 30, 2020 - 11:22 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Czech Republic has lifted its trailblazing rule requiring face masks to be worn in public, a symbolic landmark in the country’s relatively successful battle against Covid-19, The Guardian reports.

The long-awaited lifting of the regulation – imposed in March shortly after a state of emergency was declared – coincided with the final phase of an easing of lockdown restrictions, in which pubs, restaurants, hotels and museums have been fully reopening their doors.

Czech officials have pressed ahead with a phased easing of restrictions amid a consistent decline in the number of confirmed cases. The health minister, Adam Vojtěch, declared last week that “the Covid-19 crisis is behind us”.

Health ministry figures reported 9,196 confirmed cases as of 30 May, with nearly 400,000 tests performed. There have been 319 deaths.

Czech Republic lifts face mask rule as coronavirus restrictions ease

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
UN chief says virus has unleashed a "tsunami of hate" across world
Georgia recalls Ukraine envoy after Saakashvili appointment
Georgia to host international tourists from July 1
Spanish police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian Genocide documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime The composition, "An Armenian Trilogy – Live in Yerevan", is available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
Australian Senator backs Armenian Genocide recognition Senator Larissa Waters of The Australian Greens has signed an Affirmation of Support.
100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian citizens can travel to China visa free from June 1 After arriving in China, travelers will be told to self-quarantine at their own expense.