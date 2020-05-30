Georgia reports 11 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Georgia reports 11 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
May 30, 2020 - 15:56 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, May 30 reported 11 coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 145.

The country has announced 757 Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths and 600 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 3031 individuals are under quarantine, while 262 others are watched by doctors.

 Top stories
Germany's Merkel goes into self-quarantineGermany's Merkel goes into self-quarantine
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Coronavirus: Czech Republic closing bordersCoronavirus: Czech Republic closing borders
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
"London patient" becomes second person cured of HIV
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
CIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – reportCIA secretly owned encryption firm used by 120 nations – report
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
 Articles
Compassion is key, no matter what

An Italian photojournalist’s journey through the pandemic

 Most popular in the section
UN chief says virus has unleashed a "tsunami of hate" across world
Georgia recalls Ukraine envoy after Saakashvili appointment
Georgia to host international tourists from July 1
Spanish police arrest man suspected of planning terror attack
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian Genocide documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime The composition, "An Armenian Trilogy – Live in Yerevan", is available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
Australian Senator backs Armenian Genocide recognition Senator Larissa Waters of The Australian Greens has signed an Affirmation of Support.
100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian citizens can travel to China visa free from June 1 After arriving in China, travelers will be told to self-quarantine at their own expense.