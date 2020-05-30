Georgia reports 11 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, May 30 reported 11 coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 145.

The country has announced 757 Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths and 600 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 3031 individuals are under quarantine, while 262 others are watched by doctors.