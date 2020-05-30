Georgia reports 11 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
May 30, 2020 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, May 30 reported 11 coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 145.
The country has announced 757 Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths and 600 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 3031 individuals are under quarantine, while 262 others are watched by doctors.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian Genocide documentary now streaming on Amazon Prime The composition, "An Armenian Trilogy – Live in Yerevan", is available on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
Australian Senator backs Armenian Genocide recognition Senator Larissa Waters of The Australian Greens has signed an Affirmation of Support.
100 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian citizens can travel to China visa free from June 1 After arriving in China, travelers will be told to self-quarantine at their own expense.