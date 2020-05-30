Armenian citizens can travel to China visa free from June 1
May 30, 2020 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian citizens will be able to travel to China visa free beginning from June 1, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, May 29.
Before leaving for China, holders of Armenian passports must fill in a document proving they are in a good state of health.
After arriving in China, travelers will be told to self-quarantine at their own expense.
China recorded four new confirmed cases of coronavirus as of the end of May 29, bringing the country's total to 84,123. The death toll stands at 4,638.
Photo. Getty Images
