Armenia PM tests positive for coronavirus
June 1, 2020 - 10:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his entire family have tested positive for coronavirus, Pashinyan himself said on Facebook on Monday, June 1 morning.
The Prime Minister said he has been self-isolating and will continue working from home
Pashinyan said that neither of his family are showing symptoms and that he has most probably contracted the virus at work and infected others.
The Prime Minister urged people to follow safety measures, wear face masks and keep the hands clean.
Top stories
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Partner news
Latest news
96% of Italy's Covid-19 fatalities suffered from other illnesses The coronavirus outbreak in Italy has struck overwhelmingly among the nation’s older population․
Georgia announces 11 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours The country has reported 794 cases, including 12 deaths and 624 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
Paris reopens square at Notre-Dame cathedral The square began to fill up under sunny afternoon skies as word of the unexpected reopening spread.
Suspect detained over threatened Hrant Dink Foundation arrested H.A. and an assailant who ripped off a cross outside an Armenian church in Istanbul were detained.