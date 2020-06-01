Armenia PM tests positive for coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his entire family have tested positive for coronavirus, Pashinyan himself said on Facebook on Monday, June 1 morning.

The Prime Minister said he has been self-isolating and will continue working from home

Pashinyan said that neither of his family are showing symptoms and that he has most probably contracted the virus at work and infected others.

The Prime Minister urged people to follow safety measures, wear face masks and keep the hands clean.