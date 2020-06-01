Karabakh reports three new coronavirus cases
June 1, 2020 - 12:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on Monday, June 1 announced three new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total to 43.
Health authorities said the three had just arrived from abroad and had been self-isolated when their tests returned positive.
26 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 102 others are quarantined.
