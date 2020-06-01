Roma reportedly still hoping to reach Henrikh Mkhitaryan deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Roma are reportedly still hopeful of reaching an agreement with Arsenal over a permanent deal for Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, according to Sports Mole.

The 31-year-old joined the Italian giants on loan last summer and has made 20 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring six times and providing four assists.

Roma had allegedly been priced out of a permanent deal for the former Manchester United attacker, but according to Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are still hoping to reach an agreement.

The report claims that Paulo Fonseca's side first want to ensure that Mkhitaryan's current loan is extended until the end of the 2019-20 Serie A season, with Italy's top flight preparing to resume in June.

However, it is alleged that I Giallorossi still want to sign the attacker on a long-term basis this summer despite being unwilling to meet Arsenal's €20m (£18m) valuation.

Mkhitaryan's contract at the Emirates Stadium is due to expire in June 2021.