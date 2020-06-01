Georgia announces 11 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours
June 1, 2020 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Monday, June 1 reported 11 coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 158.
The country has announced 794 Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths and 624 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2508 individuals are under quarantine, while 300 others are watched by doctors.
