Georgia announces 11 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Monday, June 1 reported 11 coronavirus infections, brining the number of active cases to 158.

The country has announced 794 Covid-19 cases, including 12 deaths and 624 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2508 individuals are under quarantine, while 300 others are watched by doctors.