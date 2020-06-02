Armenia votes to provide four days off to ethnic minorities for holidays
June 2, 2020 - 12:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian parliament on Tuesday, June 2 approved a bill to allow four unpaid days off per year for representatives of ethnic minorities to celebrate their national, religious and commemorative events.
The employer may request a written justification from the employee to provide the leave.
According to the last census, ethnic minorities in Armenia make up less than 3% of the population.
