Wuhan tests 9.9 million residents with no new cases found
June 2, 2020 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Wuhan’s Health Commission announced Tuesday that it had completed coronavirus tests on 9.9 million of its residents with no new confirmed cases found, CNN reports.
"From May 14 to the end of June 1, 9,899,828 people in Wuhan have received nucleic acid tests," Lu Zuxun, of the Chinese Preventive Medicine Association, said at a news conference.
Lu said no new cases had been found as a result of the city-wide testing, but 300 asymptomatic infections were discovered. China does not count asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases.
"At present, the proportion of asymptomatic infections in Wuhan is extremely low in the entire population, and no cases of asymptomatic infections infecting other people have been found," he added.
According to Hu Yabo, the deputy mayor of Wuhan, the city spent around $126 million on the testing campaign.
