133 potential coronavirus vaccines in the works worldwide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The World Health Organization says 133 potential Covid-19 vaccines are in development around the world, CNN reports citing documents posted on the organization’s website.

Ten of the potential vaccines are in clinical trials in the United States, the UK and China.

The other 123 are in pre-clinical evaluation around the world, including at the University of Tokyo, Tulane University, the University of Alberta and the University of Pittsburgh, according to the WHO.

U.S. biotech Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) announced potentially promising preliminary results from just eight individuals who took part in a safety study.