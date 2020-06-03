Aviation authority: Armenian carriers will fly to non-EU countries

Aviation authority: Armenian carriers will fly to non-EU countries
June 3, 2020 - 14:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Civil Aviation Committee has said that airlines certified in Armenia will continue flying to countries outside the European Union.

The statement came in response to the European Commission’s decision to update the EU Air Safety List, banning all Armenian airlines from flying within the European Union as they do not meet international safety standards.

The Aviation Committee said the EU’s decision will not affect the operation of other carriers flying from the countries of the bloc to Armenia.

In particular, operational restrictions have been placed against Aircompany Armenia, Armenia Airways, Armenian Helicopters, Atlantis Armenian Airlines, Atlantis European Airways, Mars Avia and Skyball.

