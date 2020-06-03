Russia reports more Covid-19 recoveries than new cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 8,536 in the past 24 hours, 8,972 patients recovered, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, June 3, according to TASS.

The number of recoveries exceeds the number of new cases for the second day in a row. The daily increase in the number of infected people in the country dropped from 2.1% to 2%.

A total of 432,277 coronavirus cases have been confirmed throughout the country so far, 195,957 people (more than 45%) have recovered.