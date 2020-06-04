LEGO asks retailers to stop advertising police sets

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the wake of Black Lives Matters protests across the country, the LEGO Group asked retailers to stop marketing product listings involving police officers. Further, the company will donate $4 million dollars to combat racism, CBR reports.

"We requested that our affiliate partners refrain from posting promotional LEGO content as part of our decision to respect #BlackOutTuesday and pause posting content on our social media channels in response to the tragic events in the US," a LEGO Group spokesperson told The Toy Book, which also shared a copy of the letter sent to retailers. "We regret any misunderstanding and will ensure that we are clearer about our intentions in the future."

The sets affected by this included the LEGO City Police Station, Fire Station, Police Dog Unit, Patrol Car, Fire Plane, Mobile Command Center, Police Highway Arrest and City Donut Shop Opening set, as well as the Police Officer "Duke DeTain" and "Crook" minifigures. Each set involves police officers, firefighters, criminals or emergency vehicles in some capacity. Nevertheless, these products are currently still listed on the LEGO website and at other retailers.

This follows a message posted to LEGO's official Twitter account today, which reads, "We stand with the black community against racism and inequality. There is much to do. We will donate $4 million to organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial inequality." This image and message appears below.