AP: Armenia requests vote on election of Turkish diplomat as UN GA chief
June 4, 2020 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 193 UN members will on June 17 elect the president of the 75th session of the General Assembly, which begins in September.
There is only one candidate — veteran Turkish diplomat and politician Volkan Bozkir — and his name was initially sent to member states for unanimous approval, but several countries requested a vote. Diplomats identified the three countries as Greece, Cyprus and Armenia, speaking on condition of anonymity because the process was private, The Associated Press reports.
President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande announced Tuesday, June 2 that elections for new members of the UN Security Council and the Economic and Social Council will also be held on June 17.
Instead of meeting in the horseshoe-shaped assembly chamber at UN headquarters overlooking New York’s East River, ambassadors from UN member nations will cast secret ballots during spaced-out time slots.
