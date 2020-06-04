Georgia reports one new coronavirus infection
June 4, 2020 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Thursday, June 4 reported just one coronavirus infection, brining the number of total cases to 801.
The country has 13 deaths and 644 recoveries since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 2424 individuals are under quarantine, while 304 others are watched by doctors.
