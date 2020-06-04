Brazil sets record with 1,349 daily coronavirus deaths
June 4, 2020 - 13:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day, Reuters reports citing Health Ministry data released on Wednesday, June 3.
The nation recorded 1,349 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, and 28,633 additional confirmed cases, the data showed.
Brazil has now registered 32,548 deaths and 584,016 total confirmed cases.
