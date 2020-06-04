Spain: Mortality spiked 155% in worst week of epidemic
June 4, 2020 - 17:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - New official data in Spain showed on Wednesday, June 3 that many more people have died than usual this year than the recorded number of coronavirus fatalities and revealed a shocking 155% spike in mortality at the epidemic’s peak in early April, Reuters reports.
Experts believe the additional deaths include cases where the cause is hard to establish due to underlying conditions, and fatalities among people who avoided hospital treatment for other problems due to the fear of contracting COVID-19.
Spain has had one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, recording an official death toll of 27,128 and seeing its tourism-dependent economy pulverised during a severe lockdown that helped curb the disease.
The National Statistics Institute (INE) said it was starting an experimental series monitoring the weekly mortality rate to help shed light on the impact of the pandemic.
A total of 225,930 people died in Spain in the first 21 weeks of 2020 - 43,945 more than the same period of 2019 and 16,818 more than the health ministry’s current total confirmed coronavirus death toll.
The INE data was consistent with figures from the National Epidemiology Centre, which estimates mortality comparing deaths recorded across civil registries with historical averages.
Overall mortality in Spain jumped its highest, 155%, in the worst week of the coronavirus outbreak in early April from the same period a year earlier, according to the INE data.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia to receive $315 million in loans from IMF The government approved the Stand-By Arrangement signed between the country and the IMF on May 23 and June 1.
Cannes includes Karabakh film in 2020 edition lineup Cannes general delegate Thierry Frémaux said the 56 films would have competed for the Palme d’Or.
Brazil sets record with 1,349 daily coronavirus deaths Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day.
Georgia reports one new coronavirus infection The country has 13 deaths and 644 recoveries since the beginning of the outbreak.