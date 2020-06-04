Armenia: Chairman of State Revenue Committee resigns

June 4, 2020 - 17:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chairman of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan has submitted his resignation, Ananyan himself said in a Facebook post.

Ananyan thanked his colleagues for "effective and fruitful cooperation", and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for trusting in him.

Ananyan was appointed in the position following the "velvet revolution" of April-May 2018.

