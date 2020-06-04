Armenia: Chairman of State Revenue Committee resigns
June 4, 2020 - 17:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chairman of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan has submitted his resignation, Ananyan himself said in a Facebook post.
Ananyan thanked his colleagues for "effective and fruitful cooperation", and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for trusting in him.
Ananyan was appointed in the position following the "velvet revolution" of April-May 2018.
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Ravindra Gupta said the new test results were "even more remarkable" and likely demonstrated the patient was cured.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia to receive $315 million in loans from IMF The government approved the Stand-By Arrangement signed between the country and the IMF on May 23 and June 1.
Cannes includes Karabakh film in 2020 edition lineup Cannes general delegate Thierry Frémaux said the 56 films would have competed for the Palme d’Or.
Brazil sets record with 1,349 daily coronavirus deaths Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day.
Georgia reports one new coronavirus infection The country has 13 deaths and 644 recoveries since the beginning of the outbreak.