Armenia's coronavirus cases grow by 766 to reach 13,130
June 7, 2020 - 11:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 766 to reach 13,130 on Sunday, June 7 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 294 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while three others carrying the virus have died of other causes.
69,171 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 4014 people have recovered, 200 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 72 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
