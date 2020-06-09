Health Minister: There are enough hospital beds for Covid-19 patients

PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has said that there are enough hospital beds for coronavirus patients for now after more beds were added in the various medical facilities across the country.

According to him, there will be a sufficient number of beds, "even if the infection rate of recent days is maintained."

The Minister was meeting with the heads of hospitals that are treating patients diagnosed with Covid-19, who said that emergency departments are the most overcrowded rooms in hospitals.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 350 to reach 13675 on Tuesday, June 9 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry. So far, 4451 people have recovered, 217 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 74 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.